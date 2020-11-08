Biden Says Americans Tasked Him With Rooting Out Systemic Racism in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden says the American people have tasked him with achieving racial justice and rooting out systemic racism in the United States.

In his Saturday address to the nation, delivered after major US television networks projected that the Democratic nominee had won the US presidential election, Biden said that "Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness, to marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time ... the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.

"

The US general election followed a summer of civil unrest that ensued after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25, with growing calls for systemic change to race relations in the country.

Biden's victory is a projection of major US outlets, with official results outstanding in large swaths of the nation. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has announced that his campaign will contest the results of the election in both Federal and state courts.