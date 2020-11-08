UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Americans Tasked Him With Rooting Out Systemic Racism In US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:30 AM

Biden Says Americans Tasked Him With Rooting Out Systemic Racism in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden says the American people have tasked him with achieving racial justice and rooting out systemic racism in the United States.

In his Saturday address to the nation, delivered after major US television networks projected that the Democratic nominee had won the US presidential election, Biden said that "Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness, to marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time ... the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.

"

The US general election followed a summer of civil unrest that ensued after the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25, with growing calls for systemic change to race relations in the country.

Biden's victory is a projection of major US outlets, with official results outstanding in large swaths of the nation. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has announced that his campaign will contest the results of the election in both Federal and state courts.

Related Topics

Election Police Trump Man George United States May TV Race Election 2018

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

7 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

7 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

7 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

7 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

8 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.