Biden Says Americans Will Not Face Empty Stores This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) US consumers will not face empty shelves in stores during this holiday season, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Major retailers have confirmed their shelves will be well-stocked in stores this holiday season," Biden said, mentioning his recent meetings with CEOs of several big chains.

Several weeks ago people expressed concerns if stores will have enough food and other goods, Biden noted. He called those fears understandable.

However, US stores will have enough turkey for this Thanksgiving Day and gifts for upcoming Christmas, he promised.