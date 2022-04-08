UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Applauds UN Vote To Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council

Published April 08, 2022

Biden Says Applauds UN Vote to Suspend Russia From Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he applauds the General Assembly of the United Nations' vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

"I applaud the overwhelming vote today in the General Assembly of the United Nations to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said the vote marks a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how President Vladimir Putin has made Russia an "international pariah."

The countries that voted against include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the car, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE are among those that abstained.

Serbia, Israel, and Turkey were among those that supported the move to suspend Russia from the body.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused Ukrainian forces of using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.

