Biden Says Arbery Murder Shows How Far US Has to Go in Fight for Racial Justice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is a reminder of how far the US has to go in its fight for racial justice, but the guilty verdict handed down to his killer shows that the justice system is doing its job, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday in a statement.

"Ahmaud Arbery's killing - witnessed by the world on video - is a devastating reminder of how far we have to go in the fight for racial justice in this country... While the guilty verdicts reflect our justice system doing its job, that alone is not enough. Instead, we must recommit ourselves to building a future of unity and shared strength, where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin," Biden said.

Arbery's killers were found guilty of murder and other criminal charges by a jury in the state of Georgia on Tuesday. The killing gained widespread attention after footage of the incident went viral in May 2020.