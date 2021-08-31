Biden Says Asked Blinken to Work With International Partners on Safe Passage for Evacuees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The US will be working in coordination with international partners to ensure safe passage for any individuals wishing to leave Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said following news that the US completed its withdrawal.

"I have asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with our international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan," Biden said in a statement on Monday.