UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Asked Congress To Provide Waiver To Nominate Lloyd Austin As Defense Secretary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says Asked Congress to Provide Waiver to Nominate Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden said during a press conference on Wednesday that he asked Congress to provide a waiver to allow him to nominate retired US Army General Lloyd Austin to be his Secretary of Defense because Austin has not been out of the military for the required 7 years.

"I asked the Congress to grant a waiver for Secretary-designate Austin," Biden told reporters.

Austin previously served as the head of the Central Command.

Biden praised Austin for his role in pulling out 150,000 US troops from Iraq during President Barack Obama's tenure, adding that the general practiced good diplomacy when engaging with Iraqi and other US partners in the middle East.

Other Biden cabinet picks include Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State, Avril Haines to be Director of National Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be US Ambassador to the United Nations and former Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen to lead the Treasury Department.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Army United Nations Iraq Lead Austin Middle East Congress From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

11 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

55 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

56 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

56 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

56 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.