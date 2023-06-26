Biden Says Asked National Security Team to Report to Him Hour by Hour on Mutiny in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he directed his national security team to monitor the situation in Russia over the weekend and report to him hour by hour.

"(As) the situation (in Russia) began to develop, as it did, I directed my national security team to monitor closely and report to me hour by hour.

I instructed them to prepare for a range of scenarios. I also convened our key allies on a Zoom call to make sure we are all on the same page," Biden said during his remarks at the White House about the mutiny in Russia.