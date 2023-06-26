Open Menu

Biden Says Asked National Security Team To Report To Him Hour By Hour On Mutiny In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Biden Says Asked National Security Team to Report to Him Hour by Hour on Mutiny in Russia

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he directed his national security team to monitor the situation in Russia over the weekend and report to him hour by hour

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he directed his national security team to monitor the situation in Russia over the weekend and report to him hour by hour.

"(As) the situation (in Russia) began to develop, as it did, I directed my national security team to monitor closely and report to me hour by hour.

I instructed them to prepare for a range of scenarios. I also convened our key allies on a Zoom call to make sure we are all on the same page," Biden said during his remarks at the White House about the mutiny in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia White House Same All

Recent Stories

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channel ..

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channels

8 minutes ago
 AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat d ..

AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat disaster, Global Immigration La ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segmen ..

Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segment of Sharjah citizens

24 minutes ago
 GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2 ..

GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2023-24

13 minutes ago
 Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe d ..

Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe demolish USA

11 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador attends Hungarian President&#039;s ..

24 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve susta ..

Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth

11 minutes ago
 Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First ..

Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First Time in 3 Years - Report

11 minutes ago
 Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting pr ..

Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting project saves 1.8 million cubic ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growt ..

Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growth agenda: Ahsan Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister ..

Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister Sultan's sister

11 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB r ..

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB reference

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World