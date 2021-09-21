UrduPoint.com

Biden Says At UNGA US Military Power Must Be Tool Of Last Resort

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:48 PM

Biden Says at UNGA US Military Power Must Be Tool of Last Resort

US military power should not be a primary tool to solveworld problems but rather a tool of last resort while Washington stands ready to defend its national interests if needed, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US military power should not be a Primary tool to solveworld problems but rather a tool of last resort while Washington stands ready to defend its national interests if needed, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"US military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first. It should not be used as an answer to every problem we see around the world. Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms," Biden said while addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

More Stories From World

