Biden Says Attacks On Jewish Community Despicable, Must Stop

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden condemned on Monday recent attacks against the Jewish community in the country and urged to stop them.

"The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop," Biden said on Twitter. "I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad ” it's up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor"

Since May 10, US media and the Anti-Defamation League counted at least 26 cases of antisemitism in the United States, including such big cities as New York and Los Angeles.

These cases included several physical attacks against people and acts of vandalism at synagogues and Jewish community centers, Washington Post reported.

This spike in violence began as a result of the Israel-Gaza conflict escalation on May 10. The conflict started after several days of violent clashes between the Arab population and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area.

