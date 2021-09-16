Biden Says AUKUS Needs To Address Region's Strategic Environment, How It May Evolve
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) President Joe Biden upon the creation of a new security partnership between the UK, US and Australia (AUKUS) said that it is necessary to address both the present strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region and how it may develop.
"We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve," Biden said.