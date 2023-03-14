Biden Says AUKUS Working With IAEA on Standards to Develop Nuclear-Powered Submarines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The trilateral AUKUS security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on verification and transparency standards for their project to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Canberra, US President Joe Biden said.

"We've undertaken this project working hand in glove with the International Atomic Energy Agency and with Director General (Rafael) Grossi," Biden said during a press conference on Monday. "We have set the highest standards with the IAEA for verification and transparency."