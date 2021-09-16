Biden Says Australian Submarines Will Be Conventionally Armed
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a press conference that Australia will acquire conventionally-armed submarines powered by nuclear reactors.
"We're not talking about nuclear-armed submarines, these are conventionally-armed submarines that are powered by nuclear reactors," Biden said alongside the leaders of the UK and Australia on Wednesday.