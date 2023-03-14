(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The nuclear-powered submarines being developed for Australia as part of the trilateral AUKUS alliance with the United States and United Kingdom will not carry nuclear weapons of any kind, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"These boats will not have any nuclear weapons of any kind on them," Biden said during a press conference.

Australia is committed to remaining a non-nuclear weapons state and will not produce nuclear fuel for the submarines, Biden added.

Earlier on Monday, the alliance announced plans to move forward with plans to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia in an effort to bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.