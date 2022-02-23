Biden Says Authorized Additional Movement of US Forces in Europe to Baltic States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US forces already located in Europe will move to reinforce the Baltic nations in response to the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Today, in response to Russia's admission that it will not withdraw its forces from Belarus, I have authorized additional movements of US forces and equipment already stationed in Europe to strengthen our Baltic allies, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania," Biden said during remarks at the White House on the Russia-Ukraine situation.