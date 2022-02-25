Biden Says Authorized Deployment of Additional US Forces to Germany to Aid NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The deployment of additional US forces to Germany to reinforce NATO's presence on its eastern flank has been authorized, President Joe Biden said during remarks on the Ukraine-Russia situation on Thursday.

"Today, within hours of Russia unleashing its assault, NATO came together and authorized an activation response plan. This will enable NATO's high-readiness forces to deploy when and where they're needed to protect our NATO allies on the eastern boundaries of Europe. And now I'm authorizing additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago," Biden said.