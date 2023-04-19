Biden Says Authorizing Drawdown of $325Mln in Defense Articles for Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is authorizing the drawdown of up to $325 million in defense articles and services to Ukraine through the Foreign Assistance Act.

Biden sent a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorizing and directing him to direct the drawdown.

The drawdown includes additional ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), anti-armor systems, small arms ammunition and precision aerial munitions, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The new assistance will enable Ukraine to continue the conflict against Russia, Blinken said in a statement.