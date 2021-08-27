Biden Says Bears Responsibility for Everything That Happened in Last Days in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said he bears responsibility for everything that has happened in the past several days in Afghanistan after 12 US service members were killed in terrorist bombings at the Kabul airport.

"I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that's happened of late," Biden said when asked whether he bears any responsibility for the way things have unfolded in the last two weeks with the withdrawal of US forces and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies in Afghanistan.