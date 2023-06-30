Biden Says Believes SCOTUS 'Wrong' to Block Student Debt Relief, Will Keep Pursuing Effort

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he believes the Supreme Court's ruling that blocks the administration's $430 billion student debt relief plan is wrong, vowing to continue to pursue student debt forgiveness through other means.

"I believe that the Court's decision to strike down our student debt relief plan is wrong," Biden said in a statement. "But I will stop at nothing to find other ways to deliver relief to hard-working middle-class families. My Administration will continue to work to bring the promise of higher education to every American."

Earlier on Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Biden's plan to discharge $10,000-$20,000 in eligible borrowers' debt through the Higher Education Relief Opportunities (HEROES) Act of 2023 is not authorized by the legislation.

The bill allows for waivers or modifications to financial assistance programs under the Higher Education Act (HEA), but not rewriting the statute to cancel billions of Dollars in student loan principle, the ruling said.

The Supreme Court also blocked a challenge to the plan by respondents who claim the administration failed to follow proper public comment and rulemaking procedures. The respondents argued that had the administration followed procedures, they could have convinced the administration to pursue loan forgiveness through the HEA instead of the HEROES Act.

Biden will provide more details later on Friday about the administration's next steps on the matter, the statement said.