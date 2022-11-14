UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Believes There Need Not Be A New Cold War With China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 07:35 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Monday after his first face-to-face presidential summit with China's Xi Jinping at the G20 in Bali that there need not to be a new cold war with China.

"I absolutely believe there need not be a new cold war," Biden told reporters after the talks.

He also expressed confidence that Beijing has no intention to invade Taiwan.

"I do not think there is any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan," Biden added.

