UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Believes Will Continue To Have Support From Congress To Fund Aid For Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he believes he will continue to have support from Congress to provide additional assistance to Ukraine regardless of some lawmakers questioning spending.

"I believe we will have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes and I believe that support will be real even though you hear some voices today on Capitol Hill about whether or not we should continue to support Ukraine and for how long we should support," Biden said during a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Capitol Hill United Kingdom Congress From

Recent Stories

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

45 seconds ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

3 minutes ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

4 minutes ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

4 minutes ago
 Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

Poliovirus detected in Karachi's Sewage Sample

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.