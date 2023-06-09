Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he believes he will continue to have support from Congress to provide additional assistance to Ukraine regardless of some lawmakers questioning spending.

"I believe we will have the funding necessary to support Ukraine as long as it takes and I believe that support will be real even though you hear some voices today on Capitol Hill about whether or not we should continue to support Ukraine and for how long we should support," Biden said during a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.