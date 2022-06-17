UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Briefed On Americans Missing In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Biden says briefed on Americans missing in Ukraine

President Joe Biden Friday said he had been briefed on two Americans missing in Ukraine, and he urged US citizens to refrain from traveling to the war-torn country

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden Friday said he had been briefed on two Americans missing in Ukraine, and he urged US citizens to refrain from traveling to the war-torn country.

Asked about the two Americans volunteer fighters who are feared captured by the Russian forces, Biden said, "I have been briefed." Biden told reporters he didn't know the men's whereabouts, adding "Americans should not be going to Ukraine." The US State Department on Thursday urged Russia to treat any Americans captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops as prisoners of war guaranteed humane treatment.

It also said that a third American was believed to be missing in Ukraine in addition to the two military veterans who were reportedly seized by Russian forces in a pitched battle last week.

Families and members of Congress say that Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who had both been living in Alabama, lost contact with their relatives while fighting with Ukrainian forces near the Russian border.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Border Congress From

Recent Stories

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelens ..

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

2 minutes ago
 Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over ..

Trintignant: French film great who triumphed over tragedy

2 minutes ago
 Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RP ..

Tourist Police force to be made more effective: RPO Imran Ahmar

2 minutes ago
 Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovat ..

Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation: Ahsan Iqbal

34 minutes ago
 KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive p ..

KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive practices

34 minutes ago
 Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochi ..

Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochistan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.