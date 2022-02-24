UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Briefed Zelenskyy On Steps US Taking In Response To Russian Military Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Biden Says Briefed Zelenskyy on Steps US Taking in Response to Russian Military Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he had briefed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on measures undertaken by Washington in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council," Biden said in a statement.

Zelenskyy asked Biden to urge the world leaders to condemn Russia's actions and express solidarity with Ukraine, the statement read.

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," the US leader said.

Washington will continue to assist Ukraine, the statement added.

