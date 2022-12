Biden Says Brittney Griner is Safe, on Her Way Home

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a plane on her way home, President Joe Biden said on Thursday after reports of the United States exchanging Russian citizen Viktor Bout for Griner.

"Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," he said.

Biden will deliver remarks at 8:30 ET (13:30 GMT) after the release of Griner, the White House said.