UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hours

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Brittney Griner will be back on US soil in 24 hours following a prisoner swap with Russia.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Brittney Griner will be back on US soil in 24 hours following a prisoner swap with Russia.

Biden said "24 hours" in response to a yelled question as he was leaving a press briefing announcing Griner's release.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia

Recent Stories

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Pau ..

Biden Says White House Has Not Forgotten About Paul Whelan

2 minutes ago
 Suspicious Envelopes Sent to Ukrainian Embassy in ..

Suspicious Envelopes Sent to Ukrainian Embassy in Romania Pose No Threat - Intel ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy's Refusal to Negotiate Encourages Russia ..

Zelenskyy's Refusal to Negotiate Encourages Russia to 'Finish All Work to End' - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Will Not Relent in Efforts to Bring Whelan, Oth ..

US Will Not Relent in Efforts to Bring Whelan, Other Detained Americans Home - B ..

2 minutes ago
 Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects ..

Iranian Prosecution Bring Charges Against Suspects in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

12 minutes ago
 Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 ..

Tax collection by Sindh Excise dept crosses Rs.53 billion

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.