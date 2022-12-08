Biden Says Brittney Griner Will Be Home in 24 Hours

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Brittney Griner will be back on US soil in 24 hours following a prisoner swap with Russia.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Brittney Griner will be back on US soil in 24 hours following a prisoner swap with Russia.

Biden said "24 hours" in response to a yelled question as he was leaving a press briefing announcing Griner's release.