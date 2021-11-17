UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Build Back Better Bill To Pass US House, Senate Within Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expects both chambers of US Congress to pass the so-called Build Back Better bill within a week.

"I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill and when it passes, it'll go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week as fully paid for and reduce the deficit over the long term," Biden said during remarks in the US state of New Hampshire.

The $1.75 trillion measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on certain social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program Obamacare as well as universal pre-kindergarten care for three- and four-year-old children.

On Monday, Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and said the package would fix the United States' outdated transportation and broadband networks and help its investments in infrastructure grow faster than China's.

Republican and other critics have said the measures are rife with wasteful spending as only a small percentage will be spent on actual infrastructure and similar projects as well as will contribute to the already rampant inflation that will further stifle the US economic recovery and lower the standard of living.

