Biden Says Can Get Things Done in Next Two Years Despite GOP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden says he is hopeful that he can accomplish items on his agenda in the next two years despite the power Republicans have in Congress.

"The answer is yes, I do, if I get a chance to get votes - they have to vote, they have to vote on something," Biden said during an interview on MSNBC on Friday night.

The comment came shortly after the president was asked by Stephanie Rhule, the host of "The 11th Hour," if he believed he could get anything done bipartisanly.