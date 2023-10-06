(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) US President Joe Biden defended his administration's plans to add to the border wall with Mexico Thursday, saying he couldn't stop the use of funds earmarked under Donald Trump's signature policy.

Biden said "no" when asked if he thought barriers worked, despite his own Department of Homeland Security saying there was an "acute and immediate need" to tackle a surge in migrants crossing the frontier.

Biden pledged while running for the White House against Trump that he would not build any more border wall, and announced in a proclamation on the day he took office in January 2021 that no more taxpayer funds would be allocated to do so.

The new section of wall will be built in the "high illegal entry" Rio Grande Valley Sector of the US-Mexico border, where there have been more than 245,000 attempted illegal entries this fiscal year.