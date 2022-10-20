UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Changes In Coming Decade Will Have Impact Like 'New Industrial Revolution'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says Changes in Coming Decade Will Have Impact Like 'New Industrial Revolution'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The changes emerging from investments in the so-called clean energy projects through measures like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will have an impact akin to a new Industrial Revolution, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"The changes that are taking place now in the next ten years are going to have more impact on the world and our country than all the changes in the last 30, 40, 50 years. This is like a new Industrial Revolution," Biden said during remarks on the impacts of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden also said that the new Industrial Revolution and its consequences will result in a different and a safer world.

Investments in projects such as the development of a domestic electric vehicle battery production chain will generate billions of Dollars and thousands of good-paying jobs, Biden added.

In November, Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to invest in roads, bridges, internet infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations and climate change mitigation projects.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden said the United States must increase its domestic production of energy while also keeping its commitment to a clean energy transition. The statement comes amid volatility in energy markets linked to Western sanctions imposed on Russia and the decision by the OPEC+ countries cut oil production starting next month.

