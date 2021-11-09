Biden Says Charges On Russian, Ukrainian Hackers Fulfill Vow To Putin To Tackle Cybercrime
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the unsealed US indictments announced against Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin and Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi for alleged cybercrimes in the United States fulfill his pledge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold cybercriminals accountable.
"When I met with President Putin in June, I made clear that the United States would take action to hold cybercriminals accountable. That's what we have done today," Biden said in a press release.