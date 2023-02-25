UrduPoint.com

Biden Says China May Not Have Known About Balloon's Presence Over US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 05:10 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) China may not have been aware that the alleged spy balloon flown over the United States was on course to transit the country, US President Joe Biden said in an ABC interview.

"It is almost not relevant," Biden said on Friday, when asked whether he believes the balloon was intentionally flown over the US.

"There is a possibility (China did not know)."

Earlier this month, the US shot down the alleged surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, although China claims that the airship was engaged in scientific research.

