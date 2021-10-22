Biden Says China, Russia Know US Has Most Powerful Military In World History
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a town hall meeting that China and Russia know the United States has the most powerful military in the history of the world.
"China, Russia and the rest of the world knows we have the most powerful military in the history of the world," Biden said at the CNN town hall on Thursday.