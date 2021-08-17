UrduPoint.com

Biden Says China, Russia Would Prefer To See US Pouring Billions Into On Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) China and Russia would prefer to see the United States continue to funnel billions of Dollars and resources into the stabilization of Afghanistan indefinitely, US President Joe Biden said on Monday speaking on the situation in Afghanistan.

 "Our true strategic competitors Russia and China would live seeing us spending billions of dollars [in Afghanistan]," he said.

