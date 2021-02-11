UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says China Will 'Eat Our Lunch' If US Rail, Auto Industries Do Not Move Fast

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:59 PM

Biden Says China Will 'Eat Our Lunch' if US Rail, Auto Industries Do Not Move Fast

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the US railway and automobile industries had to move fast to match new initiatives in China, warning that Beijing will otherwise "eat our lunch."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday the US railway and automobile industries had to move fast to match new initiatives in China, warning that Beijing will otherwise "eat our lunch."

Relaying the gist of his two-hour phone call with President Xi Jinping from the previous night, Biden told reporters that China already has "a major new initiative on rail" and their automobile industry is "already there and so is their labor."

"I'm telling you if we don't get moving, they're going to eat our lunch," Biden said.

The US president said China has been making massive investments in projects that relate to transportation and the environment, among others.

"We just have to step up," Biden said.

With respect to Beijing's railway initiatives, Biden said China already has "a rail that moves at 225 miles an hour in the East" he said.

In addition, the Chinese automobile industry was also progressing quickly, along with its labor force, Biden said.

"They're working very hard to try to move into a position where they end up being a source of a new way in which to power automobiles," he added.

Biden said he had assembled a group of lawmakers from relevant transportation sectors, who were with him at Thursday's news conference, to figure out "how we begin this."

"I've laid out what I think we have to do and what should be doing," Biden said.

The US automotive industry has been struggling to regain sales since a 38 percent year-on-year plunge in demand in March 2020 at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

On the railway front, the United States still has the largest national rail market in the world, mostly made up of freight.

Related Topics

World China Beijing United States Turkish Lira March 2020 Market National University From Industry Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC presents UAE’s national, international effor ..

12 seconds ago

UAE condemns foreign interventions in internal aff ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai consolidates its position as ‘FDI Global C ..

15 minutes ago

JI for complete ban on dowry, unIslamic traditions ..

57 seconds ago

EU May Impose New Russia Sanctions Bypassing Nord ..

59 seconds ago

Pakistan, China enjoy exemplary friendly relations ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.