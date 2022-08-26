Biden Says Chinese People Very Uncertain About Their Future

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) US President Joe Biden believes that the Chinese people are very uncertain about their future.

"The Chinese are very, very uncertain about their future. The Chinese people are very, very uncertain about their future," Biden said at the event of the Democratic party in Maryland, as quoted by the White House.

He also criticized former President Donald Trump and his followers over their ideology which he described as extreme.