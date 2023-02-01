Biden Says Climate Change Greatest Existential Threat to Humanity Including Nuclear Arms

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday characterized climate change as the greatest existential danger to humanity, including nuclear weapons.

"It is the single most existential threat to humanity we have ever faced, including nuclear weapons," Biden said.

The United Nations in October issued a report on carbon emissions reduction and warned the world was on track to heat up by 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. The expected increase is from the Paris Climate Accord's agreed-on goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.