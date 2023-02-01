UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Climate Change Greatest Existential Threat To Humanity Including Nuclear Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says Climate Change Greatest Existential Threat to Humanity Including Nuclear Arms

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday characterized climate change as the greatest existential danger to humanity, including nuclear weapons.

"It is the single most existential threat to humanity we have ever faced, including nuclear weapons," Biden said.

The United Nations in October issued a report on carbon emissions reduction and warned the world was on track to heat up by 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. The expected increase is from the Paris Climate Accord's agreed-on goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Nuclear Paris October From

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

2 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

2 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

2 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

2 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.