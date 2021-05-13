UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Colonial Pipeline Has Begun To Flow, May Experience 'Hiccups' Along The Way

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:10 PM

Biden Says Colonial Pipeline Has Begun to Flow, May Experience 'Hiccups' Along The Way

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the Colonial Pipeline has begun to flow oil to recipients along the country's East Coast, and warned that there may be "some hiccups" along the way as it returns to normal operation.

"As of yesterday evening the Colonial has begun restarting the flow of refined products in the pipeline," Biden said. "This morning the Colonial reported that fuel is beginning to flow to majority of the markets that they service and they should be reaching full operational capacity as we speak.

"

Biden stressed that the effects of the normalization of supply will not be felt immediately.

"This pipeline is 5,500 miles long, it had never been fully shut down in its entire history. Now they have to safely and fully return to normal operations, and it's going to take some time. And there may be some hiccups... along the way here. Still we expect to see a region by region return to normalcy beginning this week and continuing into next week."

