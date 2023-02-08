Biden Says Committed to Working With China, But Will Act if It Threatens US Sovereignty

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address to Congress said he is committed to working with China where it advances US interests, but will act if it threatens American security.

"I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world.

But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China... threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden said winning the competition with China should unite all Americans, adding that the US is in the strongest position in decades to compete with Beijing or anyone else in the world.