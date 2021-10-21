UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Recent Test - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden Says Concerned About Chinese Hypersonic Missiles After Recent Test - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that he is concerned about the threat of Chinese hypersonic missiles following reports of new tests of the weapons by Beijing, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said on Wednesday in a tweet.

"Asked if he's concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles, President Biden says, 'Yes,'" Collins said.

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that caught US intelligence off guard, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the test. Beijing denied the report, calling the test a "routine spacecraft experiment." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previously declined to comment on the reports.

