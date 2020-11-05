UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'Confident' He Will Emerge Victorious, Campaign Winning In Enough States

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:40 AM

Biden Says 'Confident' He Will Emerge Victorious, Campaign Winning in Enough States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US presidential candidate Joseph Biden on Wednesday said that he is winning in enough states to prevail in the election.

"Now, after a long night of counting, it is clear that we [will] win enough states to [win] 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden told reporters.

The Democratic challenger said he was not there to declare anything, but is confident his campaign will emerge victorious.

