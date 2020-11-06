Biden Says Confident in Election Victory, Urges Calm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden says that he is confident in an impending victory in the hotly contested US presidential race and urged the public to remain calm while votes are being counted.

"Senator Kamala Harris and I continue to feel very good where things stand.

We have no doubt that when the count is finished Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners," Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday. "I ask everyone to stay calm ... the process is working, the count is being completed."

Biden currently has 264 electoral college votes, according to Fox news count, and leads in the state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes would carry him to the 270 threshold required to win presidency.