Biden Says Congress Has Busy Agenda Through Christmas, Including Resolving Rail Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Congress has a busy agenda between now and the end of the year as it tries to pass legislation to fund the work of the government and resolve a rail strike looming over the US economy, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

"I asked top leaders in Congress whether they'd be willing to come in and talk about what we're going to do between now and Christmas in terms of legislation," Biden said. "There's a lot to do, including resolving the train strike."

Biden met with congressional leaders from both parties, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to discuss the so-called "lame duck" legislative session.

Biden said he hopes the parties work together to fund the US government - for which funding is set to expire next month - COVID-19 response efforts and the conflict in Ukraine.

On Monday, Biden called on Congress to immediately adopt a tentative agreement between railroad worker unions and operators to avert a nationwide rail strike that could send ripples through the economy. Biden said the deal would provide a 24% pay raise for rail workers, improved health care benefits and the ability to take unscheduled leave for medical needs.

A nationwide rail strike, which may begin as early as December 9, could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, the Association of American Railroads said.�

