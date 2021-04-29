Biden Says Congress Must Ban Assault Arms, High-Capacity Magazines

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress to reintroduce legal bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to curb gun violence.

"We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines again. Don't tell me it can't be done. We've done it before...

and it worked," Biden said in a speech before a joint session of Congress.

He also urged lawmakers to approve mandatory background checks for purchasing a gun and close existing loopholes. Biden reminded that in the 1990s Congress already passed these measures, but the law expired in the early 2000's and "we've seen the daily bloodshed since."