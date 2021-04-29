UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Congress Must Ban Assault Arms, High-Capacity Magazines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:50 AM

Biden Says Congress Must Ban Assault Arms, High-Capacity Magazines

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden called on Congress to reintroduce legal bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to curb gun violence.

"We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines again. Don't tell me it can't be done. We've done it before...

and it worked," Biden said in a speech before a joint session of Congress.

He also urged lawmakers to approve mandatory background checks for purchasing a gun and close existing loopholes. Biden reminded that in the 1990s Congress already passed these measures, but the law expired in the early 2000's and "we've seen the daily bloodshed since."

Related Topics

Congress

Recent Stories

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

6 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

8 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

9 hours ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

9 hours ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.