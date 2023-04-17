UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Congress Should Require Stricter Gun Control

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Biden Says Congress Should Require Stricter Gun Control

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to tighten gun control measures amid the recent surge in gun violence in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to tighten gun control measures amid the recent surge in gun violence in the United States.

Biden said on Sunday that at least four people were killed at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday night. In a separate shooting incident, two people were killed at a public park in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday.

"Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising - not declining," Biden said in a Sunday statement, in the wake of this weekend's gun violence. He added that the situation is "outrageous and unacceptable" and that "Americans agree and want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms."

Biden criticized Republicans for attending the Friday convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) amid the surge in gun violence. The convention in Indianapolis was attended by Former US President Donald Trump.

"It is within Congress' power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers' immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines - and this should happen without delay," Biden emphasized.

Last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system.

Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Earlier this month, five people were confirmed dead after a shooting incident at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The shooter was an employee of the bank. On March 27, a 28-year-old female shooter, a former student, opened fire at The Covenant School in the Bible-Belt state of Tennessee. The shooter fatally wounded three 9-year-olds and three staff, including the head teacher, before being killed by police.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Immunity Student Trump Bank Louisville Indianapolis United States March Congress Sunday All From Employment

Recent Stories

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 bi ..

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 billion in Q1&#039;23

3 minutes ago
 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following la ..

First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of Container Shipping Ser ..

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

33 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

33 minutes ago
 Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for f ..

Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for foiling robbery attempt

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could ..

Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.