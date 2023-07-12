Open Menu

Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - Reports

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is considering sending ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, a Bloomberg reporter said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is considering sending ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, a Bloomberg reporter said.

"We are working on that," Biden was quoted as saying, when asked whether he is thinking about providing about ATACMS to Kiev.

Biden also said that Ukraine already has an equivalent of ATACMS missiles and mainly needs artillery at the moment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

1 minute ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

1 minute ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

1 minute ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

1 minute ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

9 minutes ago
Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

8 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

8 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

9 minutes ago
 IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to ..

IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to help stabilize economy: PM

5 minutes ago
 UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Kiev's Statements - IA ..

5 minutes ago
 France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Jap ..

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World