Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is considering sending ATACMS long-range guided missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, a Bloomberg reporter said.

"We are working on that," Biden was quoted as saying, when asked whether he is thinking about providing about ATACMS to Kiev.

Biden also said that Ukraine already has an equivalent of ATACMS missiles and mainly needs artillery at the moment.