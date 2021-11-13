Biden Says Conveyed Concerns to Moscow, Minsk Over Poland-Belarus Border Situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said the United States is concerned about the situation concerning migrants at the Belarus-Poland border and his administration has communicated the concerns to Moscow and Minsk, according to a White House press pool report.

"It's of great concern," Biden told reporters on Friday as quoted by the White House press pool. "We've communicated our concern to Russia. We've communicated our concern to Belarus. We think it's a problem."