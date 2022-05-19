Biden Says Countries Joining NATO Pose No Threat to Any Nation

Countries joining NATO pose no threat to any other nation, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a speech alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Countries joining NATO pose no threat to any other nation, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in a speech alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"New members joining NATO is not a threat to any nation. It never has been. NATO's purpose is to defend against aggression," Biden said as Finland and Sweden set themselves to begin the accession process into the alliance.