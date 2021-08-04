Biden Says COVID-19 Cases Surge 'Preventable Tragedy,' Will Get Worse Before Improving

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The surge in Delta variant cases of the coronavirus across the United States in the past weeks could have been prevented but the weeks ahead will be marked by a worsening of the situation before an improvement may be seen, the US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Experts tell us that we are going to see these [Delta] cases rise in the weeks ahead, a largely preventable tragedy that will get worse before it gets better," Biden said while delivering remarks on the state of the pandemic in the US.