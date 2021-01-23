UrduPoint.com
Biden Says COVID-19 Expected To Kill Over 600,000 People In US

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says COVID-19 Expected to Kill Over 600,000 People in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that COVID-19 is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We are [at] 400,000 dead [and] expected to reach over 600,000," Biden said.

Biden earlier this week predicted that US virus-related deaths would top 500,000 by next month.

