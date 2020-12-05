Biden Says COVID-19 Package Negotiated in Congress 'Good Start' But Not Enough

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that the $908 billion COVID-19 relief package negotiated by US lawmakers is a "good start" but would not be sufficient and he plans more stimulus when he presumably takes office in January.

"It's just a down payment on what's to come. That would be a good start but it's not enough," Biden said in an interview with CNN, adding that the government needs to focus on the people's immediate needs such as unemployment and mortgage support.

Biden said he plans to initiate more COVID-19-related relief when Congress resumes in the new year after its current lame-duck session.

Congress reached agreement with the Trump administration in March to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) stimulus, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since, Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on a successive relief plan. The stalemate was finally broken last week after a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans proposed a $908 billion relief bill.